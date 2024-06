Share:













The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (Kakhovka HEPP), which was blown up by the russians, can be rebuilt in 6-7 years after the de-occupation of the Kherson Region.

Ihor Syrota, the director general of the Ukrhydroenergo PJSC, has said this.

"According to preliminary calculations, it is possible to rebuild the station in 6-7 years, but before that, as I already mentioned, it is necessary that the territory be deoccupied, and then we will be able to drain the place where the explosion took place, carry out an inspection, dismantle the destroyed buildings and structures of the Kakhovka hydroelectric complex.

And then proceed to the direct reconstruction of the station. What it will be - it is still difficult to say, because currently, without an examination, we do not know how critical the situation is with the structures themselves and the erosion of the bottom," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, 2023, russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to human casualties, lost homes, and serious environmental consequences.

In the meantime, Ukrhydroenergo has prepared a project for the construction of a temporary hydroelectric facility on the site of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant destroyed by the russians.