Zelenskyy on anniversary of blowing up of Kakhovka HEPP by russia: it was deliberate and calculated crime

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on the anniversary of the russians blowing up the dam and the building of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant that it was a deliberate and calculated crime of the aggressor country.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A year ago, the Russian occupiers blew up the dam and the buildings of the Kakhovka HEPP. It was a deliberate and calculated crime - one of their biggest crimes against nature and the people of our entire region. Even the exact number of dead cannot be ascertained now, because the occupied part of the Kherson Region was hit the hardest," he noted.

The President emphasized that in total, at least tens of thousands of people were affected, hundreds of thousands were left without drinking water, large areas of Ukraine were flooded and the Kakhovka Reservoir was destroyed, which ensured, in particular, the stability of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zelenskyy noted that the state and Ukrainians managed to eliminate part of the consequences of such a russian strike in a year.

He emphasized that bringing russia to justice for this and other war crimes will be an equally important task.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, 2023, russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to human casualties, lost homes, and serious environmental consequences.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, more than 80 settlements were flooded, and about 16,000 people were in the disaster zone. Almost 3,800 people and more than 280 animals were evacuated from the affected areas.