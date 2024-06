German army should be ready for defense by end of decade - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the country's armed forces (Bundeswehr) should be ready for defense by 2029.

He made the corresponding statement during a conversation with members of the Bundestag, his words are quoted by Deutsche Welle.

According to him, the russian economy is busy preparing for the next military conflict.

"We have no right to neglect our defenses <...> By 2029, we must be ready to defend and take deterrence measures to prevent the worst," Pistorius said.

He called for increased defense spending. In 2025, they should increase by EUR 6-7 billion. Germany currently spends EUR 52 billion on defense.

The head of Germany's defense ministry also told members of the Bundestag that in the near future he will submit a proposal for the reform of military conscription.

It will be recalled that in January 2024, Boris Pistorius said that russia could launch an attack on one of the NATO countries before the end of the current decade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Norway, Eirik Kristoffersen, stated that NATO has 2 to 3 years to prepare for confrontation with the russian federation.