Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity faction, member of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy Nina Yuzhanina believes that the introduction of restrictions on card transfers of individuals will negatively affect the opportunities of every citizen.

She told the Ukrainian News agency about this.

"Corresponding restrictions on transfers will affect the capabilities of absolutely every citizen. There are a lot of young families who definitely make small amounts, but more transactions than 30," she said.

According to Yuzhanina, limiting transactions will also negatively affect volunteers.

“It will affect, no matter what they say there, because it is definitely more than 100 thousand per month. Very often, in especially large companies, they collect donates to the cards of registered, officially employed members of this charitable organization, that is, employees essentially open a card for themselves and, being in the register, accept money and transfer it. The number of transactions, I think, for one day is bigger than you can count from what they offer," she explained.

Yuzhanina reported that the National Bank is currently working with groups representing charitable organizations, activists and volunteers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People, deputy head of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy, believes that the new limits of the National Bank on transactions between natural persons may negatively affect donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The National Bank wants to introduce restrictions on card transfers of individuals.