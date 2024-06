Share:













Copied



Dmytro Razumkov, the former head of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the Rozumna Polityka inter-factional association, is convinced that the introduction of restrictions on card transfers of individuals will kill the volunteer movement.

He told the Ukrainian News agency about this.

"As for volunteers, the corresponding decision generally hits them, because transferring money to each other for purchases or, on the contrary, collecting money will actually lead to the blocking of accounts, because there are definitely more than thirty transactions per month and more than one hundred thousand. That is, it will be another a big problem," Razumkov commented on the introduction of restrictions on card transfers.

He called the proposed card limit decision unsustainable.

"The next big problem is trying to go into the shadows (due to restrictions on transfers), that is, withdrawing money from accounts and actually returning to cash, which is not accounted for, which is not controlled, from which taxes will not be paid and thus we generally drive that small part of the still white or gray economy, which is today, into the shadows," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Nina Yuzhanina, member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction and member of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy, believes that the introduction of restrictions on card transfers of individuals will negatively affect the opportunities of every citizen.

Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, deputy head of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy, believes that the new limits of the National Bank on transactions between natural persons may negatively affect donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The National Bank wants to introduce restrictions on card transfers of individuals.