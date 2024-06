Share:













Russia has concentrated about 550,000 invaders on the border and in the occupied territories of Ukraine. But it is not only about soldiers, but also about the FSB and other paramilitary units.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon.

As the representative of Defense Intelligence noted, the information that the russians have concentrated about 550,000 soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and near the border is not new.

"It has been stable for several months and includes various units, including the so-called Russian Guard, units of the FSB, and special services that are focused on the occupied territories in order to monitor events in the occupied cities and the local population," Yusov explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the aggressor state russia has about 500,000 troops in Ukraine and near the borders, and is preparing to recruit another 200,000-300,000.

The aggressor country russia has significantly intensified the campaign to recruit foreign mercenaries for the war against Ukraine: it is about recruiting manpower in central Africa, in particular - in Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda.