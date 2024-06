Novoshakhtinsk refinery and oil depot in russia on fire after drone attack

At night, after an attack by unknown drones, the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in the Rostov Oblast caught fire and an oil depot in the territory of the Stary Oskol district of the Belgorod Oblast.

This is reported by russian propaganda resources.

So, in the Rostov Oblast, there was a major fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery. Air alerts were sounded in the region, then air defense systems were activated, and then explosions were heard at the refinery and a fire broke out.

The local authorities declare an attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the shooting down of all aerial targets.

Later it became known that the fire from the refinery spread over an area of ​​50 square meters.

The local governor said that emergency services were working at the refinery, but were called off due to a new air alert.

There was also a fire in the Belgorod Oblast. An oil depot in the Stary Oskol city district was on fire. One of the tanks was on fire.

Here, russian officials also blame the attack on drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to them, the outbreak was allegedly "quickly extinguished" and that no one was injured.

