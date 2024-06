Share:













Against the backdrop of successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on russian warehouses and positions in the occupied territory, the russians began to change their positions and move their air defenses closer to Crimea.

This was reported by the partisans of the ATESH movement with reference to their agent from among the military personnel of the russian federation.

The source claims that the Mariupol occupiers were ordered to transfer military equipment and soldiers - to move into residential areas to hide among local residents. In particular, systems that ensured the protection of Mariupol's airspace were transferred closer to Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Mariupol, during the filming of a "plot" for russian TV, a russian propagandist told how tanks with the letter "Z" drove into the yards of local residents and shot directly at the houses.

The occupiers in Mariupol initiated a "criminal case" against the man who was squatting on the memorial. The russians saw this as "vandalism".

Despite this, there are still people in Mariupol who resist the occupiers. So, partisans set a car of one of the supporters of "russian world" on fire.