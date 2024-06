Share:













On the night of June 6, 2023, russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which resulted in human casualties, lost homes, and serious environmental consequences.

The russian occupiers mined the hydroelectric power plant on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine and blew it up at 02:50 a.m. on June 6, 2023. Partisans and mass media believe that the terrorist act was carried out by the occupiers of the 205th separate motorized rifle "Cossack" brigade of the Ground Forces of the russian federation.

The breach of the Kakhovka HEPP dam caused enormous damage, flooding 620 square kilometers of territory in four regions - Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia, which directly affected 100,000 residents. Significant damage was caused to housing, infrastructure, the environment and cultural sites.

Photo: Head of the City Military Administration Roman Mrochko/Telegram

Photo: libkos

In addition, energy supply, drinking water supply, irrigation of agricultural lands and operation of river transport in the south of Ukraine were disrupted.

According to the UN report, the direct damage to infrastructure and assets amounted to USD 2.79 billion, and the amount of damage exceeds USD 11 billion.

As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP in the territories controlled by Ukraine, 32 citizens were killed, 28 were injured, and 39 people are missing.

An AP investigation found that the russian occupation authorities significantly and deliberately underestimated the death toll from the dam blast. It is noted that there may be hundreds of killed in occupied Oleshky, where approximately 16,000 people lived at the time of the tragedy. While the russian federation announced only 59.

The exact number of killed may never be established, even if Ukraine frees its territories from the russians.

We will remind you that Ukrhydroenergo has prepared a project for the construction of a temporary hydroelectric facility on the site of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant destroyed by the russians.