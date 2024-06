Germany will not send its troops to Ukraine - Defense Minister

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine.

He stated this during a hearing in the Bundestag, DW reports.

The German minister made this statement in response to a question from Rüdiger Lucassen, a Member of the German Bundestag from the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party.

The parliamentarian asked whether the German government was informed about the debates about this in the European Union and France, and whether government officials were considering the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine.

In response, Pistorius said: "The answers to your questions are no and no."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that France would send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.

Later, the Ministry of Defense clarified that the negotiations regarding sending instructors to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Finland currently does not see the possibility of sending foreign troops to Ukraine.