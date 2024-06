Share:













The European Union is working closely with Ukraine to help cope with massive blackouts.

The spokesperson of the European Commission, Tim McPhie, has stated this during a briefing in Brussels, European Pravda reports.

The representative of the European Commission was asked whether the European Union received requests from Ukraine for appropriate assistance, especially in the context of preparations for the winter season.

"We are working very closely with the Ukrainian authorities to provide support either in the form of exporting electricity from the EU to Ukraine or in the form of equipment," he said.

According to him, representatives of the Ukrainian central and regional authorities are working on the formation of a list of urgent needs that should be received by the European Commission.

"I assure you that we are in constant contact, and there is a very strong desire on the part of the governments of the EU member states, as well as representatives of the industry, to provide the assistance that Ukraine needs," McPhie emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy promised to promptly install additional backup power for television and radio communication towers.