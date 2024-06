Share:













Thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukraine nationalized the property of the Zaporizhzhia gauleiter Balytskyi for over UAH 120 million. The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's claim to collect the assets of collaborator Yevhen Balytskyi to the income of Ukraine, the SSU reports.

It is noted that the property owned by the defendant through his family - his wife, son and father - was also nationalized.

"Among the seized assets is a Kyiv company engaged in the repair and maintenance of aircraft. The rest of the nationalized property is located in the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. We are talking about 5 light aircraft, 3 apartments, a private house, 2 land plots and 4 premium cars, including Lexus and BMW," the SSU reported.

In addition, 100% of the authorized capital of six enterprises in temporarily occupied Melitopol was nationalized. Among them is a local television and radio company, which currently works for the aggressor.

The total value of the nationalized property is over UAH 120 million.

As you know, according to the SSU materials, at the end of June 2023, Balytskyi was sentenced in absentia to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported, in 2022, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the russian occupiers appointed MP-traitor Yevhen Balytskyi as the "head" of the occupation military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region.