The Verkhovna Rada intends to expand the powers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and other counterintelligence agencies to combat espionage.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity Iryna Herashchenko reported this on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Bill No. 11228-1 was voted as a basis for the settlement of issues of countering intelligence and subversive activities of special services of foreign states.

It expands the rights of the SSU and other counter-intelligence agencies to combat espionage.

The bill was supported by 268 parliamentarians, except for the European Solidarity.

According to Herashchenko, despite the important idea, the project has a number of shortcomings:

there is a risk of increasing abuses by the SSU due to lack of control;

there are no restrictions on the legality of damage caused during the execution of tasks.

According to the MP, the adoption of such changes may lead to increased pressure from the SSU.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a russian agent who was spying on ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the Odesa Seaport in the Black Sea.