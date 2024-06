Share:













In the southern axis, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two russian air defense systems. It was also possible to disable two points - command and control of drones.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Minus two Pantsirs in our axis. The command post and drone control post are also there," the officer said.

We will remind you that Pantsir-S1 is a russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex based on land and sea.

Intended for close-range cover of civilian and military objects (including long-range air defense systems) from all modern and promising means of air attack. It can also protect the defended object from ground and surface threats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of June 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,280 russian invaders during the day, and thus the total losses of the russian army in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale war amounted to about 513,000 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 tanks and 40 artillery systems.

As of the morning of June 4, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,290 russian invaders during the day, and thus the total losses of the russian army in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale war amounted to about 512,420 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 tanks and 65 artillery systems.