Law enforcer from Luhansk Region escapes from service and receives millions in payments as POW - SBI

Share:













Copied



Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served in absentia with the suspicion to a law enforcement officer and his wife, who, being in the temporarily occupied territory, illegally issued for themselves a payment intended for the families of prisoners of war (POW).

This is stated in the message of the SBI.

Thus, it is reported that in the first days of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country of the russian federation on the territory of Ukraine, a law enforcement officer fled from duty in the Starobilsk district to the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, where his wife was.

She sent documents to the husband's command that he was supposedly captured by the russians. On the basis of these documents, from July 2022 to January 2024, the couple illegally received payments of financial support provided for families of prisoners of war.

The total amount of fraudulently obtained state funds is more than UAH 2.6 million.

At the same time, the person involved even tried to get a job with the illegally created law enforcement agencies of the so-called "LPR".

The former law enforcement officer is suspected of desertion and fraud (Part 4 of Article 408, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

His wife was also served in absentia with suspicion of fraud (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Currently, the issue of arrest of the property of the participants, including the bank account to which the payments were illegally received, is being resolved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Odesa Region, the commander of the regional directorate of territorial defense forces "South" forced subordinate soldiers to build him a private house. The offender was served with the suspicion.