In Kherson, woman bites policeman to prevent him and territorial recruitment center from checking her son's do

Share:













Copied



In Kherson, a woman started a scandal with policemen and representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center, and then bit one policeman on the hand so that they would not check the documents of her 23-year-old son. Seizing the moment, the young man ran away.

This was reported by the police of the Kherson Region.

The event took place on June 4 at the market in the Korabelnyi district of the city. The police, together with representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center, documented the administrative offense.

One of the men refused to show documents and began to behave aggressively. His 60-year-old mother entered the dispute. She bit the policeman's hand, leaving a bruise. At that moment, the 23-year-old man ran away. Law enforcement officers called an investigative team to the scene.

Proceedings under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional infliction of beatings, light or moderate physical injuries on an employee of a law enforcement agency in connection with the performance of official duties by this employee. The sanction of the article provides up to five years of restriction of freedom or imprisonment for the same term.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26 in Vyshneve, Kyiv Region, a man cut his veins at the military medical commission, allegedly due to the fact that he was detained by patrol officers, taken to the territorial recruitment and social support center, beaten, his belongings and phone taken away, and then taken to undergo a medical examination.

On May 22, a conflict occurred in Kharkiv between civilians and military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support center.