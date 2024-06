Command and staff exercises with military units of Kyiv will be held in Kyiv and region

From tomorrow until June 13, command and staff exercises with military units of Kyiv will be held within Kyiv and the region.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk has announced this.

He notes that the personnel, military equipment and weapons of all ground, river, anti-aircraft and anti-sabotage units will be involved in the exercises.

The purpose of the exercises is to practice combat and special tasks of a defense operation in the conditions of the enemy's active use of the entire range of offensive weapons and the actions of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In connection with the exercises, the movement of personnel and the movement of heavy equipment will be carried out.

