This does not mean NATO membership. Biden tells how he sees peace in Ukraine

Share:













Copied



In an interview with TIME, U.S. President Joseph Biden said that peace in Ukraine means confidence that the aggressor country russia will never be able to occupy Ukraine. However, in his opinion, NATO membership is not necessary for this.

So, journalists asked Biden a question about how he sees peace in Ukraine after the russian-Ukrainian war.

"Peace looks like making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine. That's what peace looks like. And it doesn't mean NATO, they are part of NATO. It means we have a relationship with them like we do with other countries, where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future. But it is not, if you notice, I was the one when … that I was saying that I am not prepared to support the NATOization of Ukraine,” said Biden.

He recalled how he visited Ukraine in the positions of senator and vice president: "There was significant corruption. It was a circumstance that was really difficult."

However, Biden noted that the West should not allow the fall of Ukraine, as this would mean instability for all countries along the border of russia, the Balkans and Belarus.

The U.S. President also denied the thesis that NATO is on a slippery slope to war with russia by helping Ukraine.

"No, we're on a slippery slope for war if we don't do something about Ukraine," Biden emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to sources of the British edition of The Telegraph, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was warned not to contact individual NATO members this year regarding support for Ukraine's membership in the alliance.