Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada intends to increase excise taxes on tobacco products.

249 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 11090 as a basis , with the minimum required 226.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"From January 1, 2028, establish new rates of excise tax on tobacco products, taking into account the minimum level determined by Directive 2011/64/EU. That is: Excise tax on cigarettes is tied to the euro, not the hryvnia. In 2025, the excise tax will increase by 23 %, and then, in 2016-2028, will be +5%. This year the increase will be only in case of devaluation," the MP wrote.

According to him, the implementation of the bill will result in an increase in budget revenues due to additional revenue from the excise tax on tobacco products in the amount of about UAH 612 million in 2025, in 2026 – UAH 5 billion, in 2027 – UAH 9.3 billion, in 2028 – UAH 13.8 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended adopting a bill on the transfer of tobacco excise taxes to euros.

The main proposal of the bill is the transfer of excise rates on tobacco products from hryvnias to euros and excise differentiation on cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

According to the bill, from July 1, 2024, the minimum excise duty on cigarettes will be EUR 63.45 per 1,000 pieces.

This will happen by simply converting the current rate from the hryvnia to the euro.

In 2025, the minimum excise duty on cigarettes is expected to increase to EUR 78, in the years 2026-2028, the minimum excise duty on cigarettes will increase by 5% each year, reaching EUR 90 in 2028.