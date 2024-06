Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the work of the Document State Enterprise passport service for Ukrainians abroad until 2025.

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, the Government adopted a decision prolonging the validity of the experimental project, which allows the Document SE to accept applications for processing documents abroad. This project was implemented by the State Migration Service with the aim of providing passport document processing services to Ukrainians staying abroad. The project was implemented in 2022 and was supposed to end its operation at the end of June this year. In view of the social significance of the project for the support of our citizens abroad, the work of the Document State Enterprise has been extended for another 6 months," the message states.

It is noted that today's decision of the Government regarding the Document SE is the result of a joint initiative of the Ministry of Reintegration and the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported on the Telegram channel that the proposal of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the State Migration Service regarding the implementation of the law on the provision of administrative services to citizens of Ukraine outside of Ukraine before the entry into force, but not more than six months from entry into force of this decision, an experimental project on the provision of administrative services to citizens of Ukraine in the field of migration outside of Ukraine.

He also noted that the Procedure for the implementation of the experimental project was approved, which defines the procedure for accepting documents from citizens of Ukraine who are outside Ukraine for registration (including instead of a lost or stolen one), exchange of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad , as well as issuing documents issued to them by a separate unit (branch, representative office) of a state enterprise located outside of Ukraine, which belongs to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and is the administrator of the Unified State Demographic Register.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 23, the Document SE announced that due to technical reasons, the issuance of ready-made documents in foreign divisions of the state enterprise has been suspended.

The new law on mobilization entered into force on May 18. After that, the Document SE reported that from May 18, the issuance of passport documents to male citizens aged 18 to 60 will be subject to the presence of military registration documents. At the same time, the company reported that the procedure for determining the validity of military registration documents has not been established to date, in connection with which the acceptance of documents of the specified category of men is temporarily suspended until the relevant resolution is adopted.

In May, the Verkhovna Rada established at the legislative level the possibility of issuing a passport abroad through the Document SE.