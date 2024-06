Ukrainian Exchange keeps composition of index basket and waiting lists

The Ukrainian Exchange kept the composition of the index basket and inclusion/exclusion waiting lists for the UX index.

This is stated in the message of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 31, 2024, a meeting of the Index Committee of the Ukrainian Stock Exchange was held.

Based on the decisions of the Index Committee, the parameters of the index were recalculated.

Thus, from June 17, 2024, the following parameters of the Ukrainian Shares Index (UX) will come into force: