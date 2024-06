Share:













The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv transferred the Gulliver shopping and entertainment center to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing, and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

This was announced in court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 3, the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, as part of the relevant criminal proceedings, considered a petition initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office to transfer the property (Gulliver SEC) to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing, and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (hereinafter referred to as ARMA) in accordance with the procedure established by the Law.

The corresponding request of the Prosecutor General’s Office was granted by the investigating judge, while the issue of the transfer of the mentioned property to ARMA for sale was not resolved by the investigating judge.

At the same time, the prosecutor in the court session specified the requirements of the petition in the part of solving the issue of exclusively transferring the property to the management of ARMA, and not for sale, and therefore permission for the sale of the specified property was not granted by the investigating judge.

In addition, this resolution specifies the obligation of ARMA to carry out periodic inspections (at least once a month) of the effectiveness of the management of arrested assets transferred to it for management.

The reasons for the decision will be fully explained in the full text of the decision, the content of which will be announced on June 7.

In addition, the court informs that the subject of the pre-trial investigation in the above criminal proceedings is, among other things, the investigation of the facts of tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments), as well as legalization (laundering) of property obtained through criminal means, in particularly large amounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Audit Service found a number of violations during the audit of ARMA's activities.

ARMA is acquitted on charges of discrediting the process of managing arrested property.

The owner of Gulliver shopping center is Viktor Polishchuk.