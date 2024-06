AFU carry out several successful counterattacks in the center of Vovchansk – ISW

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) claim that the Ukrainian military was able to regain control over several positions in Vovchansk in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

This is stated in today's ISW report.

According to ISW analysts, several videos were published on the network the day before, testifying to the successes of the Armed Forces in the area of Vovchansk.

Analysts have geolocated the location shown in the video. It is about the central part of Vovchansk.

In addition, a fragment of the battle between the Ukrainian and russian military in the same area as in the video above was also published online.

"This suggests that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking to deny russian control of positions along this street," the ISW report said.

ISW analysts also drew attention to the fact that several russian military bloggers immediately complained about the attempts of the Armed Forces to counterattack both in Vovchansk and on the entire front line in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 2, the German publication Bild stated with reference to its open data analysis expert Julian Ropke that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a number of successful counterattacks in Vovchansk.

