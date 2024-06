Share:













White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said that he does not rule out the possibility of expanding the authorization to use weapons for Ukraine in the future and emphasized that everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield; Kirby said this at a briefing.

In particular, to a clarifying question about what exactly the extension of permission might be about for the Armed Forces, Kirby replied that he did not want to rush ahead "regarding decisions that have not yet been made."

"As you know, at every step of this war, as the war has changed, the conditions on the battlefield have changed, we've evolved and changed our support for Ukraine. And I wouldn't expect the current general approach to change in the coming weeks or months. We'll see how it develops situation, and what Ukrainians will need.

Who can blame President Zelenskyy for wanting more funds and greater opportunities to use those funds? After all, his country continues to be under attack, especially against the background of russia's still consistent efforts to endanger Kharkiv, one of their most important cities in the north.

We will continue to have these conversations with Ukrainians. Of course, we will. And whether this will lead to additional changes in policy, I cannot say at this time. But we will not turn away from the needs of Ukraine. And we will continue to look to grow our support as the situation on the battlefield evolves," Kirby said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the mass media reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration privately permitted Ukraine to launch strikes on russian territory using weapons transferred by the United States, but with a restriction - exclusively in the Kharkiv Region.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear that the administration of President Joe Biden may consider allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on russian territory.

Meanwhile, the United States allowed Ukraine to strike the russian federation with American weapons, but with one condition.