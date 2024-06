Deficit of current account of balance of payments makes USD 1.5 billion in April

In April, the current account deficit of the balance of payments was USD 1.5 billion (in April 2023, the surplus was USD 190 million).

This follows from the NBU data, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The formation of the deficit was due to the expansion of the negative balance of trade in goods and the lack of grant assistance from international partners.

Excluding reinvested income and grants from international partners, the current account deficit amounted to USD 1.4 billion (in April 2023 – USD 0.8 billion).

In the first four months of 2024, the current account deficit amounted to USD 3.7 billion (in the first four months of 2023 – USD 1.6 billion).

Excluding reinvested income and grants from international partners, the deficit amounted to USD 4.4 billion (in the first four months of 2023 – USD 5.1 billion).

Export of goods increased by 13.8% (in March 2024, it decreased by 12.3%), and import - by 23.4% (in March 2024, it increased by 4.2%).

Compared to the previous month, the export of goods increased by 2.7%, and their import was at the level of March (decreased by 0.4%).

The volume of export of goods amounted to USD 3.3 billion.

Exports increased primarily due to food products (24.4%), namely cereals (by 29.1%), food industry products (by 1.6 times) and oilseeds (by 39.3%).

In April 2024, in nominal terms, exports increased in almost all regions of the world: exports increased the most to the countries of Asia (by USD 140 million, or by 16.3%, the share increased from 29.4% to 30.0%) and Africa (by USD 110 million, or 1.7 times, the share increased from 5.3% to 7.9%).

Exports to EU countries also increased (by USD 36 million, or 2.2%, the share decreased from 56.9% to 51.1%) and the CIS (by USD 26 million, or 22.0%, the share increased from 4.0% to 4.3%).

At the same time, exports to American countries decreased by USD 10 million, or 12.5%; the share decreased from 2.8% to 2.2%.

The volume of import of goods amounted to USD 5.7 billion.

Energy imports decreased by 8.4% (by March, it decreased by 8.6%), while non-energy imports increased by 29.5% (by March, it increased by 0.8%).

In April 2024, in nominal terms, imports of goods from EU countries increased the most (by USD 534 million, or by 23.5%; the specific weight almost did not change and amounted to 49.3%) and Asia (by USD 529 million, or by 37.1%; the share increased from 30.9% to 34.3%).

Imports from America also increased (by USD 110 million, or by 42.6%; the share increased from 5.6% to 6.5%) and Africa (by USD 62 million, or by 2.1 times; the share increased from 1.2% to 2.1%).

Instead, imports from the CIS countries decreased (by USD 53 million, or by 41.1%, the share decreased from 2.8% to 1.3%).

The balance of payments in April showed a deficit of USD 1.3 billion (in April 2023, the surplus was USD 1.4 billion).

Net repayments by the IMF amounted to USD 81 million (in April 2023, net borrowings amounted to USD 2.6 billion).

As of May 1, 2024, the volume of international reserves amounted to USD 42.4 billion, which provides financing for imports in the future period of 5.5 months.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the current account deficit of the balance of payments in 2023 amounted to USD 9.8 billion (5.5% of GDP) compared to a surplus of USD 8.0 billion (5.0% of GDP) in 2022.

In 2023, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a surplus of USD 9.5 billion (in 2022, the deficit was USD 2.9 billion).

The balance of payments current account surplus was USD 8.6 billion (5.8% of GDP) in 2022, compared with a deficit of USD 3.9 billion (1.9% of GDP) in 2021.

In general, for 2022, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a deficit of USD 2.9 billion (in 2021, the surplus was USD 487 million).