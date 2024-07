China has achieved remarkable progress on ecological conservation and restoration. Photo by Xinhua.

China has achieved remarkable progress on ecological conservation and restoration in recent years, contributing significantly to global efforts to build an ecological civilization, an official with the Ministry of Natural Resources said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"While applying a red line system to demarcate delicate ecological areas, China has restored over 100 million mu (about 6.7 million hectares) of ecosystems that include mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts", – said Lu Lihua.

Tu Ruihe, head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) China Office, said China has been highly praised by the international community for launching and advancing the world's largest ecological restoration project. He expressed hope that the country would share its experience with the rest of the world.