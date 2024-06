Share:













From the beginning of the previous day until 10:30 p.m. on June 2, a total of 60 combat clashes took place at the front; the most heated situation was on the Pokrovsk Axis.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the day, the russian invaders carried out four missile- and 33 airstrikes in the territory of Ukraine and used 351 kamikaze drones.

The occupiers carried out almost 2,500 shelling of Ukrainian army positions and populated areas using various types of weapons.

As of 10:30 p.m., 60 skirmishes with the russian occupiers took place at the front.

So, since the beginning of the day, two combat clashes took place on the Kharkiv Axis.

Enemy attacks in the areas of the villages of Lyptsi and Starytsia were repelled.

The situation is under control; Ukrainian soldiers are active, inflicting losses on the enemy.

A total of six battles took place on the Kupiyansk Axis.

All the attacks of the russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Nevske settlements.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy tried to advance four times in the direction of the Terny settlement and the Serebrianske Forest.

Three attacks were repelled, and another combat clash continued near the village of Terny as of the end of the day.

The enemy has no success, and losses of Ukrainian positions are not allowed.

On the Siversk Axis, during the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the areas of Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

Near the latter, the situation remains tense, and the battle continues.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the enemy to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka.

Position and territory losses were avoided.

On the Pokrovsky Axis, the AFU units repelled 17 enemy attacks.

Ukrainian defenders repel attempts by the russian invaders to break through.

The enemy concentrated its activity in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokil.

The defense forces take active measures to prevent the advance of the enemy.

Six combat clashes took place on the Kurakhove Axis, five of which were successfully repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.

At the end of the day, the battle continued in the Krasnohorivka area.

On the Vremivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attacks by the occupiers in the direction of Staromayorske; the situation is under control.

On the Orikhiv Axis, the russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance to Mala Tokmachka.

On the Dnieper Axis, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the russian invaders five times in the Krynky area.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the rest of the axis.

Since the beginning of the last day, units of the Ukrainian aviation and missile forces and artillery have struck 18 personnel concentration areas, two control points, three artillery systems, two anti-aircraft defense devices, and the radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 31, the greatest activity of the enemy was observed on the Pokrovsk and Kupiyansk Axes.