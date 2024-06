Ukrenergo explains why there will be more power outages this week

Share:













Copied



This week, the situation in Ukraine's energy system will be more difficult compared to the last days of May, because two units of Ukrainian power plants are being sent for scheduled repairs, and electricity consumption is increasing.

This was reported by the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, on the air of Suspilne.

Among the reasons why there will be more power outages is the scheduled repair of two nuclear power plant units. At the same time, the load on the power grid is increasing due to the use of air conditioners by Ukrainians. In addition, on May 31 and June 1, the aggressor country, russia, once again attacked the Ukrainian energy system.

"The deficit, which we were deprived of for several days this week, will return. And it will return in a rather serious volume. It cannot physically be covered by the import of electricity from Europe. That is why planned shutdown schedules are expected throughout the day from tomorrow," Kudrytskyi noted.

Most often, there will be outages in the morning and evening every day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 3, power outages are possible in all regions of Ukraine. Consumption limits will apply throughout the day.

The Cabinet of Ministers increased the electricity tariff for the population by 63.6%. From June 1, the price of one kWh was UAH 4.32.