Share:













Copied



Overnight into Monday, June 3, the army of the aggressor country, russian federation, launched a massive missile attack on the Zmiyiv Community of the Kharkiv Region. As a result of enemy shelling, the houses of the recreation center were damaged, and there were dead and wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, the enemy used at least five missiles to attack the community after midnight today.

"As a result, the territory of the recreation complex was hit, one civilian was killed, the data is being established," he said.

In addition, two civilians were wounded. This is a man and a woman.

"Damaged houses of the recreation center," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Overnight into May 31, the russian occupiers fired missiles at residential buildings in Kharkiv. Initially, it was known about three dead and 23 injured.

Subsequently, the number of people killed as a result of russians hitting a five-story building in Kharkiv increased - the bodies of five people were recovered from the rubble. Rescuers showed a video from the scene of the impact.

The aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine overnight into Friday, May 31. In particular, Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit. Air defense forces destroyed all Shahed drones and Iskander-K missiles launched by the occupiers.