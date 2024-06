Share:













Copied



The editorial office of the Ukrainian News agency was saddened to learn that during the combat clashes near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region, our employee - the commander of a mechanized company, junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Petrakovskyi, did not return from a combat mission.

The Ukrainian News agency has known this from colleagues and relatives of Oleksandr.

"He went into the last battle at the head of the group. The position was taken quickly. Unfortunately, not for long... A mine flew into the dugout. No one came out of it anymore. They searched for the wounded with a copter. Ours went twice to collect the bodies, but without success. The position is now under the enemy," the combat comrades of our colleague reported.

Oleksandr is officially considered missing under special circumstances. "Notify the relatives ... that the commander of the mechanized company of the military unit A42.., Junior Lieutenant Oleksandr Viktorovych Petrakovskyi, born in 1977, faithful to the military oath, having shown steadfastness and courage during a combat clash with the enemy near the town of Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut District of the Donetsk Region on May 30, 2024, went missing under special circumstances while performing military duties," the military unit's command notified the soldier's relatives.

Oleksandr Petrakovskyi has worked at the Ukrainian News agency since 2014.

Our colleague had a legitimate reason not to go to war. But from the first days of the invasion, he went to the Territorial Defense to defend his native Irpin. After the liberation of the city, he was awarded with the award "For Services to the City of Irpin", later - the order "For Courage" of the 3rd degree. During the two years of the war, he went from a senior sergeant to a junior lieutenant of the Armed Forces. He led a mechanized company for over a year.

Oleksandr’s wife Liudmyla, two children and a sick father remain in Irpin.

We leave Liudmyla’s card - 4149609009043060