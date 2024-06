Warsaw plans to form and train unit of Ukrainians who live in Poland and are subject to mobilization

The Polish authorities plan to form and train a Ukrainian unit, which will consist of Ukrainian citizens who live on Polish territory and are subject to mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, has made the corresponding statement, his words are quoted by the PAP agency.

"Poland considered Ukraine's request for training, but we came to the conclusion that it would be both safer and more effective to train a Ukrainian unit formed from Ukrainians in Poland who are subject to mobilization into the Ukrainian army," Sikorski said.

According to him, this would simply be a more effective way of helping Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of May, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Jarosław Guzy stated that Warsaw has no intention of forcibly deporting Ukrainians liable for military service to their homeland.

At that, at the end of April, the Minister of Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, said that his country is ready to help Ukraine in returning men of draft age.