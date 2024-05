Share:













The bodies of 212 fallen Ukrainian soldiers were returned to Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has reported this.

"It was possible to return the bodies of the fallen Defenders to their native land, particularly from the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kharkiv directions, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT)," the message reads.

It is noted that the transfer of bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the bodies of our Defenders will be handed over to their relatives for a dignified burial," the headquarters added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 403 Ukrainian women are currently in russian captivity.

Many women are illegally detained civilians. There are also women whose fate is unknown since 2014, who have gone missing. The russian side responds to numerous appeals demanding the return of enslaved women with silence and ignores all appeals.