Kyiv actively helps the military in the construction of fortifications around the capital and in other areas, from where the russians can again try to go on the offensive.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a session of the Kyiv City Council.

"The city of Kyiv is actively involved in the construction of defensive fortifications and assistance to the military with the issues they contact us with. I cannot reveal all the information, but I will inform you that we fulfill all the requests of the military, according to their applications that come to us. For that Kyiv is protected as much as possible from a possible repetition of the attack. It is no secret that the capital was and remains a target of the enemy. Moreover, we are constantly holding meetings with the military and simulating various situations that may occur," Vitali Klitschko said.

The Mayor of Kyiv emphasized that all decisions regarding the defense of Kyiv are made by the military, and the city government of the capital actively helps them by providing the necessary funding and equipment.

The capital also helps other regions to solve protection issues.

"Today, the issue of fortifications and defensive constructions is acute throughout the country. I directly visit the key areas, talk to the leaders of the sectors where hostilities are taking place. In particular, in the Kharkiv Region. At the last session, the secretary of the Chernihiv City Council addressed us, and I am convinced that we should make a corresponding decision. Because Chernihiv is also one of the directions where the Russians tried to get to the city of Kyiv. The more we help the Kyiv Region in building fortifications, the more Kyiv will be protected," Vitalii Klitschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that acting Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako appealed to the Kyiv City Council to help the city strengthen its fortifications on the basis of co-financing. Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko supported the appeal, noting that this is a matter of protecting not only Chernihiv, but Kyiv as well.