Yurii Ihnat: AFU could strike place from where occupier strikes Kharkiv, but Western partners’ permission is

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, representative of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat believes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine know where the missile systems and artillery are located, with which the russians are shelling Kharkiv every day, and could destroy them with the already available weapons, but the will of the United States, the United Kingdom and France is needed.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

“Do the Defense Forces of Ukraine know from where the occupier is attacking Kharkiv? Obviously! First of all, these are the positions of Russian air defense systems in the Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation.

Could we demolish them even with the tools already in service with the Armed Forces? Obviously, we could, using high-precision Western weapons - cruise missiles, guided aerial bombs, MLRS and, of course, ATACMS!

Collective political will of the United States, the United Kingdom and France is needed.

With the appearance of the F-16 in Ukraine and the first steps towards gaining air superiority, this question will be even more urgent.

Ukrainians need modern weapons for protection against Russian terrorism and for their effective use at this stage.

Of course, we thank all allies for their help, however, we insist on greater determination and firmness in making decisions that are fateful for the world, and especially for Ukrainians!” Yurii Ihnat wrote.