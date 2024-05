Nothing new. Stoltenberg comments on Kremlin's threats to escalate war due to strikes on RF

The aggressor country of russia has been threatening the West with "escalation" because of military aid to Ukraine since 2022, but these threats were not implemented.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the start of the Alliance's ministerial meeting, European Pravda writes.

The Secretary General emphasized that threats from russia are not something fundamentally new.

"We have been providing aid to Ukraine since 2022... For a long time, putin intimidated us, urging us not to do this. Even before the start of the invasion in February 2022, he warned us not to help Ukraine and threatened us with consequences... Therefore, there is nothing new," the Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg also repeated the statement that Ukraine should attack russia in order to defend itself: "Ukraine has the right to self-defense (with NATO weapons) and this does not make NATO a participant in the war."

Jens Stoltenberg also emphasized that in the event of escalation, it is russia that is responsible, as it has been many times since 2022.

"Russia is engaged in escalation, not Ukraine. Russia escalated by opening a new front (near Kharkiv)," he said.

We will remind you that Moscow was "outraged" by Ukraine's ability to strike on the territory of the russian federation.