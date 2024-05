Energy Commission plans to increase tariff for electricity transmission for Ukrenergo by 19%

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (Energy Commission) plans to increase the tariff for the transmission of electricity for the Ukrenergo national energy company by 19%, or UAH 100.08 per MWh, to UAH 628.65 per MWh.

ExPro writes about this with reference to draft regulations of the regulator, which will be considered at the meeting on June 4.

Also, the Energy Commission plans to increase Ukrenergo's tariff for electric energy transmission services for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises by 27% to UAH 464.78 per MWh.

In addition, the commission plans to increase Ukrenergo's tariff for dispatching (operational and technological) management services by 11% to UAH 115.91 per MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Commission increased the tariff for the transmission of electricity for Ukrenergo by 9% to UAH 528.57 per MWh from 2024.