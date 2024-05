Share:













The European Court of Human Rights is considering 8,000 applications against Ukraine.

The ECHR judge from Ukraine, Mykola Hnatovskyi, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Hnatovskyi noted that Ukraine is among the top five in terms of the number of complaints in the European Court. According to him, the number of detention cases is increasing, as well as the length of court proceedings in criminal and civil cases.

"Complaints related to the ineffectiveness of the investigation in cases involving a potential violation of the right to life, the prohibition of torture and other types of ill-treatment of a person remain traditional, even if their number has recently somewhat decreased," the judge said.

In addition, the ECHR is addressed with applications for annulment of ownership rights, lack of proper access to the court to appeal decisions. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there have not been as many cases directly related to the war as could have been predicted, but their number is significant, Hnatovskyi noted: "In general, this is the structure of complaints against Ukraine, of which more than 8,000 are currently pending at the ECHR," the publication quotes.

The judge concluded that the complaints to the ECHR demonstrate that Ukraine has systemic problems in the penitentiary, law enforcement and judicial systems, problems with property rights, as well as with the "functioning of the legal system in general."

