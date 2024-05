Share:













The head of the Servant of the People party, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction of the same name, Olena Shuliak, believes that it is possible to mobilize up to 26,000 prisoners.

Shuliak announced this on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, the law on the mobilization of prisoners in Ukraine covers 86 institutions of deprivation of liberty. Up to 26,000 people can potentially be mobilized," she said.

Shuliak reported that together with the head of the Ministry of Justice Denys Maliuska and the head of the Rada's Committee on Law Enforcement Serhii Ionushas, ​​she visited a penal colony in the Kyiv Region to communicate with convicts and military personnel in order to find out the real mood.

She noted that in the correctional colony in the Kyiv Region, where about 700 men sentenced to imprisonment for the first time are held, 130 prisoners expressed a desire to go and defend the country.

According to the MP, in particular, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade has a large request for dozens of men from this colony to form a large (up to 800 people) battalion made exclusively of parolees.

According to her information for today:

- 4,532 prisoners underwent an initial medical examination;

- 3,443 applications were considered by the commission;

- 4,132 prisoners passed a medical military commission, of which 3,784 were fit for military service by the decision of the medical military commission, 348 were unfit;

- 281 prisoners refused to be tried by the court at any stage;

- 1,985 — entered into the military register;

- 762 — released and transferred to the National Guard of Ukraine.

The majority of convicts who are serving their sentences in institutions in the Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions expressed a desire to defend the country.

Shuliak also noted that a kind of competition of commanders for parolees is already taking place.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May the Verkhovna Rada allowed the mobilization of prisoners.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as of May 30, 2,402 petitions of convicts have been submitted to the court for conditional early release from serving a sentence for military service, the courts have already considered and satisfied 1,843 such petitions with their decisions, and 775 convicts entered the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fulfill them.