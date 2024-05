Share:













Copied



The Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries continues its work to combat the operation of illegal websites.

This is stated in the message of the Gambling Commission, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

As a result of joint measures with the Security Service of Ukraine, on May 23, 2024, the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine issued Order No. 415/2220 "On Blocking Domain Names."

According to the document, providers of electronic communication services are obliged to restrict access (block access) to 433 web resources through which access to illegal gambling was provided on their own recursive DNS servers.

At the initiative of the Gambling Commission and the SSU, on April 18, 2024, the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks issued an order according to which providers of electronic communication services were instructed to limit access on their recursive DNS servers to more than half a thousand domain names and their subdomains.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier the Gambling Commission restricted access to 580 web resources of illegal gambling.