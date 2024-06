Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has set an anthracite export quota of 1.153 million tons in 2024.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Changes have been made to Appendix 1 "Volumes of quotas of goods whose export is subject to licensing" to the Government Resolution of December 27, 2023. No 1402 "On approval of lists of goods whose export and import are subject to licensing and quotas for 2024". The quota of a volume of 0 tons for the export of hard coal, anthracite, briquettes, pellets and similar types of solid fuel obtained from hard coal has been replaced with a quota of 1,153,000 tons in order to ensure the work of state-owned coal mining enterprises and the sale of energy coal for export," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of sugar and limited the export of poultry meat to the European Union in 2024.