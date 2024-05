For the first time since war starts. Charity LGBTQ+ festival and Equality March will be held in Kyiv

Share:













Copied



On June 9, a Charity Educational Festival is scheduled to be held in Kyiv, and on May 16, an Equality March will be held in support of the fighters for the independence of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the KyivPride public organization on Facebook.

On June 9, the Closer art center will host creative workshops where anyone can make a T-shirt with a print, a ceramic product or a paper collage. The organizers note that LGBTQ+ representatives will be able to present their products to the largest LGBTQ+ audience.

"On June 1, the world's pride month starts. For many countries, this month is a real holiday of equality, respect and love. In Ukraine, pride is a platform for the fight for human rights, and in the conditions of a great war, it is an opportunity to give Ukraine visibility in the world and to attract additional help for those who defend our independence," the message reads.

On June 16, the Equality March will take place, which will be the first since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state of russia. The events are planned to be held in the subway so as not to expose the participants to danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the famous Ukrainian blogger Nicolas Karma became a victim of hooligans because of his appearance.

We will remind you that on September 19, 2021, the Equality March started in Kyiv, where representatives of the LGBT community gathered.