The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement with the United States on receiving USD 7.9 billion in financial and economic support.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are approving the draft agreement between Ukraine and the USA, which will allow Ukraine to receive almost USD 7.9 billion in financial and economic support. These are funds within the new package of American aid, which will be directed to the budget of Ukraine," he said.

Shmyhal noted that this year Ukraine has already received USD 11.8 billion in international financial aid, including funds from the IMF, the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program, Japan, Canada, and Great Britain.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers today also approves the attraction of up to EUR 100 million from the European Investment Bank, these funds will be sent for lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported on the Telegram channel that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement with the US government regarding Ukraine's return of certain economic aid to the States.

According to him, the draft agreement defines the guiding principles of cooperation between the governments of the United States and Ukraine, as well as outlines the conditions for repaying the financing of economic assistance, which is provided in accordance with the law "On additional appropriations for the security of Ukraine for 2024" signed by the President of the United States on April 24, which provides in particular, financing in the total amount of USD 7.899 billion, of which USD 7.849 billion is planned to be directed to the economic support of the state budget of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a law that provides for the allocation of funds to aid Ukraine.