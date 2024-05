Syrskyi claims increase of russian forces in Kharkiv Region. Is a defense breakthrough possible?

The russian armed forces are deploying additional forces in two axes in the Kharkiv Region. In particular, Strilecha - Lyptsi and near Vovchansk.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Facebook.

"The enemy continues to increase the grouping of its troops in the direction of the main strike of Strilecha - Lyptsi and in the area of Vovchansk, by transferring additional regiments and brigades from other directions and from training grounds," he noted.

Syrskyi emphasized that these forces are not enough for a full-scale offensive and breakthrough of our defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Thursday, May 23, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that russian troops were mired in street fighting in Vovchansk.

We will remind, earlier the mass media reported that the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings on the fact that the occupiers broke through the defenses in the north of the Kharkiv Region.