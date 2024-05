Share:













775 convicts have already joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, 2,402 petitions of convicts have been submitted to the court for parole from serving a sentence for military service. With the participation of prosecutors, the courts have already considered and satisfied 1,843 such petitions with their decisions. To fulfill them, 775 convicts entered the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

The majority of convicts who are serving their sentences in institutions in the Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions expressed a desire to defend the Motherland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Verkhovna Rada allowed the mobilization of prisoners.

For the implementation of this law in Article 81-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for a new basis for conditional early release of convicts from serving a sentence for military service.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said that convicted women also have the right to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by law, but no such cases have been recorded so far.