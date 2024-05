Rada planning to consider dual citizenship and English language laws in early June

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider laws on dual citizenship and the English language in early June.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Voice faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"They have sent a preliminary agenda for next week, where the Rada will meet... So far, nothing interesting. Only Law 10425 on dual citizenship and Law 9432 on the English language," he said.

Zhelezniak noted that there are no personnel issues on the agenda for next week.

He believes that on these issues the coalition was waiting for the return of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from a foreign trip.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, Zelenskyy proposed to the Rada to introduce multiple citizenships (Bill 10425), which, according to him, would allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from different countries of the world, except for citizens of russia, to have Ukrainian citizenship.

In June 2023, Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Rada, with which he proposed to officially establish the status of English as one of the languages ​​of international communication in Ukraine (Bill 9432).

In November, the Rada adopted this bill in the first reading.