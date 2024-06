White House signaling readiness to allow Ukraine to strike russia with U.S. weapons – Politico

Two high-ranking officials of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of russia. However, Washington has not yet made a final decision; the review is ongoing, Politico reports.

According to the American publication, representatives of the White House and top officials of Biden are signaling their readiness to allow Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes against russia.

This comes amid pressure from some European allies and Ukrainian officials, who are calling for restrictions on such strikes to be lifted in response to the russian offensive in the Kharkiv Region.

It is noted that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit to Moldova, announced possible changes in this matter under pressure from journalists.

According to him, the Biden administration has adapted to the conditions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, and "we will continue to do so."

Later, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the current U.S. policy, which prohibits Ukraine from using U.S. weapons to strike russia, remains unchanged. He also noted that the U.S. support to Ukraine was properly adapted.

Two other Biden administration officials, according to Politico, cautioned that a final decision has yet to be made and that Blinken and Kirby described a general trend in American support for Ukraine of gradual approval after initial caution.

A U.S. official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the matter is still under review.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Office of the President of Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv has not seen any specific changes in this matter from the Biden administration.

During a visit to Belgium on May 28, Zelenskyy appealed to Western governments to allow Ukraine to use foreign-made weapons to strike targets on the territory of russia.

Politico has obtained an internal document of the Ukrainian government, which states that U.S. restrictions significantly reduce the effectiveness of aid from partners and neutralize efforts.

Pressure on Biden and the position of Congress

Biden is facing domestic pressure to lift the restrictions, particularly from Democrats. The decision of foreign allies to give Ukraine permission to use the weapons transferred by them on russian territory increased this pressure.

The Biden administration changed other aspects of Ukraine policy after allies did, such as sending long-range missiles after London and Paris told Kyiv their options.

Many leading American lawmakers publicly support the idea.

Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Ukrainians cannot defend themselves because of the policies of the Biden administration. A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairperson/Rep. Mike Turner sent a letter to the Pentagon asking for the restrictions to be lifted.

"I haven't seen a single person in the House of Representatives or the Senate who doesn't support this idea," said Oleksandra Ustinova, head of the House Select Committee on Arms and Ammunition, who met with several lawmakers in Washington in May.

According to her, representatives of the Congress noted that Kyiv watched as russian troops gathered on the border, preparing to strike at Kharkiv, but due to Washington's decision, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not strike with missiles provided by the United States.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April 2024, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine has the right to strike russian military facilities located outside Ukrainian territory.

On May 21, it became known that the United States did not give Ukraine permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.

On May 28, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, stated that Ukraine has the right to strike targets on the territory of the russian federation.