Share:













Copied



In Kharkiv, a critical infrastructure facility in one of the city's districts was poisoned by an enemy attack at night on May 30.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

The mayor's office noted that the data on possible victims as a result of the shelling is currently being clarified.

"There was an attack on the critical infrastructure of one of the city's districts. Information about the victims is being clarified," Terekhov said.

Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, noted on his Telegram at 2:50 that "at this moment, there are no casualties."

"Information about the destruction is being clarified," the official added.

But later, he said that according to updated information, there are victims.

"Two people received shrapnel injuries; one suffered an acute reaction to stress. The windows of residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out at the gas infrastructure facility," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

Mayor Terekhov clarified that there was a fire at the place of "arrival" in Kharkiv. In addition, the gas pipeline was interrupted.

"Nearby houses were also damaged - we see many broken windows. In the morning there will be a house-to-house inspection - we will find out more. All relevant services and volunteers are working on the spot," he wrote.

The mayor of Kharkiv later updated the data and reported that four people were injured in the nighttime rocket attack.

"As a result of the night flight, we have four victims," ​​he wrote in Telegram at 3:52.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 30, the russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down seven out of 11 cruise missiles and 32 attack UAVs within nine regions.