In the city of Barnaul, the aggressor state of russia, diplomas with Ukrainian symbols - a flag and a coat of arms – were issued to the students of one of the schools.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, drew attention to the situation and suggested that the headmistress "got her hands on something looted somewhere in Ukraine."

"You sit here and don't know anything. And a school in Barnaul issued diplomas with Ukrainian symbols. And this is not a fake. It's just that the headmistress got her hands on something looted somewhere in Ukraine. I don't even know how to comment on it. Get used to it," the message says.

Meanwhile, the russian state propaganda news agency TASS reports that such diplomas were issued to 3rd graders. The headmistress of the school confirmed that she signed the diplomas, but "did not pay attention to their color design."

Meanwhile, the class teacher claims that the documents were printed by one of the students' parents. The specified diplomas are going to be replaced.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, a few days ago, a grain terminal in a russian port, where stolen Ukrainian grain was brought, caught fire.