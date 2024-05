Share:













British intelligence suggests that the aggressor state russia has canceled the International Army Games because it wants to avoid a possible decrease in the number of participants from other countries, as well as because of a threat to the leadership of the russian federation in the west due to a lack of qualified military personnel after losses in the war in Ukraine.

This is stated in the intelligence update of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on X.

Thus, last week russian media reported that the annual russian International Army Games will not take place in 2024, although the russian Ministry of Defense has not made any official comments. It is recalled that the event was also canceled in 2023.

The International Army Games is an annual event, first held in 2015, organized by the Ministry of Defense of russia, in which representatives of various countries compete in military events for two weeks. In the last International Army Games in 2022, 6,000 participants from 37 countries took part.

The intelligence suggests that russia may have canceled the Games to avoid criticism of the event as a trivial wartime event that diverts military efforts from the war in Ukraine, as well as to avoid a possible decrease in the number of participants from other countries.

"There is also a realistic possibility that, due to losses in Ukraine, the Russian MOD is concerned a shortage of skilled military personnel and equipment would risk Russia's consistent domination of the competition,” the review notes.

