Andrii Smyrnov, the former deputy head of the President's Office, will appeal against the preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million.

His lawyer Yurii Ivashchenko told this to the Ukrainian News agency.

"We will appeal (the court's decision)," the lawyer said.

He added that the appeal will be submitted to the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court as soon as the defense receives the full text of the decision on the selection of a preventive measure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 28, 2024, the investigating judge of the State Criminal Court supported the position of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and imposed a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 10 million bail against Andrii Smyrnov, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million.

According to the court's decision, Smyrnov is obliged to appear at every request to the detective, the prosecutor and the court; not to leave the city of Kyiv without the permission of the detective, the prosecutor and the court; notify the detective, the prosecutor and the court about the change of place of residence and place of work; refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case; to deposit with the relevant state authority his passport/passports for traveling abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Smyrnov of suspicion of illegal enrichment. He is suspected of illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.